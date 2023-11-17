People of the underground

In each occupied territory, resistance has stages that are approximately the same for everyone. In the first days of the invasion of any city or community, the invaders were greeted with rallies and protests. This is the first stage, which shows the enemies the general mood of the locals and sometimes gives the Armed Forces time to regroup. It lasts for several weeks, followed by a pause.



This is the stage when locals go underground, and the enemy establishes an atmosphere of terror: conducts the first demonstrative detentions, torture and raids. This continues for several more weeks until the third stage begins: at this time, the locals have a rough understanding of how the terror machine works and launch non-violent resistance in these conditions, such as graffiti, ribbons, and information transfer. At the same time, guerrillas are working in parallel, blowing up the occupiers and collaborators and conducting other sabotage in the physical space.

The National Resistance Center says that all components of resistance are important, and one cannot work without the other. “When the enemy enters a community and sees Ukrainian symbols and threats on the walls, it destabilizes them,” the Center explains. “Then they read a Telegram channel and see news that a column of Russian equipment was blown up somewhere or a gauleiter was killed. And at the same time they see a leaflet that says: ‘We know when your shift is. Get ready’. All this works only in combination — creating an atmosphere and physical actions.”